On The Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OTB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.12) price objective on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 525.83 ($6.87).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

On The Beach Group stock opened at GBX 375.30 ($4.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 384.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 437.58. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($6.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $494.45 million and a P/E ratio of 21.57.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.