Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Trading 7.8% Higher

Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 1,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc designs and markets digital marking technology to business customers in the United States and Canada. The company's cloud-based document protection system (cloud-DPS) technology enables it to offer a cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication.

