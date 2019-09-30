NULS (NULS) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One NULS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, ChaoEX, QBTC and Bit-Z. NULS has a market capitalization of $25.98 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00190562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01054094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, DragonEX, OKEx, QBTC, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

