Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.