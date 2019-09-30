Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
