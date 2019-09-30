Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings of $4.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $19.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $19.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $23.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

NYSE NOC traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $376.48. 300,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.76. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $383.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

