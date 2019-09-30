Northland Securities Analysts Give Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) a $55.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $55.00 target price on Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,584. The firm has a market cap of $516.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 149.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Digimarc by 780.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digimarc by 58,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.