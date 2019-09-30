North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.71

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.71 and traded as low as $28.20. North West shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 21,651 shares.

Several analysts have commented on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of North West in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.78.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

