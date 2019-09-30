NIX Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. NIX has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $64,354.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded down 24% against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.68 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,219.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02153794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.02766144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00676283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00683424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00057052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00468281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012206 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

