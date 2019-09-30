Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Tops $0.0272

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $2,738.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00190225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01055075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091111 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

