NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $1.90 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NIO from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $1.75 on Thursday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). NIO had a negative net margin of 152.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($57.82) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3180.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in NIO by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

