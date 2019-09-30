Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,582 shares of company stock valued at $37,184,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nike by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 998,779 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,109,000 after buying an additional 240,494 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nike by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Nike by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 274,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.92. 7,042,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,488,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.52.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

