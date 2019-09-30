Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Insider Sells $8,325,000.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $8,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elliott Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00.

NYSE:NKE opened at $92.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

