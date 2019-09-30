NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,041 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 105.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 498.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC set a $83.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

