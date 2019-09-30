NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.65.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 141,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,002. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

