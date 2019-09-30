NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,769,000 after purchasing an additional 308,546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 177,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,747. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

