NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.15. 1,838,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.97.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.