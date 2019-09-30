New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 306 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.07. 7,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,056. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.88.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

