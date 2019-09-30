New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF comprises 4.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 158,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 229,047 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HEZU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $31.07.

