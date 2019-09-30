Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 287708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of $201.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

