Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $425.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $425.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.35.

NFLX stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.62. 5,368,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,519. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after buying an additional 784,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $228,716,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

