Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Given a $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) received a $7.00 price objective from research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

UEPS has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of UEPS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,857. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.70. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.64 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,550,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 50.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,098,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 201.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,465 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

