Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been assigned a $50.00 target price by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 174.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cfra set a $35.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $60.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The company’s revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $45,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $3,706,037 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 184,055 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

