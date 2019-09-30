NB Global Corporate Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

ASX NBI opened at A$2.08 ($1.48) on Monday. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 1 year low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.07.

