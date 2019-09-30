National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $411.98

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $411.98 and traded as high as $438.20. National Express Group shares last traded at $433.00, with a volume of 417,347 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Express Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 465 ($6.08).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 411.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. National Express Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other National Express Group news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.70), for a total value of £22,009.28 ($28,759.02).

National Express Group Company Profile (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.