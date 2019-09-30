National Bank Financial Analysts Give Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) a C$18.50 Price Target

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) received a C$18.50 price target from analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,714. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.96.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$144.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.