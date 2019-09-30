National Bank Financial Analysts Give Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) a C$18.50 Price Target

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) received a C$18.50 price target from analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.07.
Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,714. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.96.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
