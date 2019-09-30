Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 269 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,514.47 ($1,978.92).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 268 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,514.20 ($1,978.57).

On Wednesday, July 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 251 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,516.04 ($1,980.97).

LON MAB1 traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching GBX 554 ($7.24). 12,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,178. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $285.93 million and a PE ratio of 21.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 569.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 581.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

