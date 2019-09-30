Myriad (XMY) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Myriad has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $6,439.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,700,146,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.