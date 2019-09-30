MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €214.72 ($249.68).

MTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank set a €212.00 ($246.51) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Independent Research set a €249.00 ($289.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Pareto Securities set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

MTX stock remained flat at $€243.80 ($283.49) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a one year high of €257.20 ($299.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €240.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €213.97. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 30.10.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

