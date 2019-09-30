Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Dougherty & Co Analysts

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) received a $7.00 price target from analysts at Dougherty & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 253.54% from the company’s previous close.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 79,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,062. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

