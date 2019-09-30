Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. United Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 84.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 121.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

