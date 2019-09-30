Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) a $207.00 Price Target

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) received a $207.00 price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.23. 14,663,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,128,157. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,105,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

