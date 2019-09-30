More Coin Price Hits $0.0450 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. More Coin has a total market cap of $89,913.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00191413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.01053327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00021302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00091683 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

