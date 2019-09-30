Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,559 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,050,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 89,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. 456,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

