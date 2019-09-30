MinexCoin (MNX) Tops One Day Volume of $85,581.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $346,624.00 and approximately $85,581.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.01056570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038785 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021130 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,430,123 coins and its circulating supply is 5,868,277 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

