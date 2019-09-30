Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Set at $50.00 by Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been given a $50.00 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Shares of MU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,933,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,882,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,055. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,703,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,313,000 after buying an additional 126,673 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 49.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,342,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

