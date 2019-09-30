Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.36.
MU traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,933,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,882,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.39.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.