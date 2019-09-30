Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.36.

MU traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,933,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,882,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

