Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 160.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.61.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

