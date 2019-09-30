Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,534,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 860,976 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Meritor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Meritor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 293,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,935,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meritor by 2,068.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

