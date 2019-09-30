Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.81, 513,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,179,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.40.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.50). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

