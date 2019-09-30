Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $7.73. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1,780 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 million and a P/E ratio of 27.06.

In other Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Laurence Malcolm Pollock bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$649,808.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

