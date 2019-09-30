MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $6.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

MEIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Christine Anna White acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $46,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 344,986 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 161,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.40.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 819.04% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

