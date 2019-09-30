Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 41900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Mega Uranium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd will post 5.4635292 EPS for the current year.

About Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

