Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 25.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of MED stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 295,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,079. Medifast has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $223.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on MED. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Medifast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medifast by 55.9% in the second quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,453,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 56.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 105,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4,753.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,829 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

