Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $257.47

Shares of Mears Group PLC (LON:MER) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $257.47 and traded as low as $255.96. Mears Group shares last traded at $258.00, with a volume of 37,503 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MER shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mears Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $287.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.

Mears Group (LON:MER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 9.16 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.65 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

