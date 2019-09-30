Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given a $230.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.19.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,446. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.58. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $161.82 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

