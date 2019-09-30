Maxim Group Reiterates $7.00 Price Target for Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) has been assigned a $7.00 target price by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 305,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,857. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $213.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.35). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,098,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 705,208 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 528,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 445,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 131,559 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

