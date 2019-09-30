Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals’ rating score has declined by 39.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.62 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Maverix Metals an industry rank of 15 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE MMX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,998,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

