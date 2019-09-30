Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $5.45 Million Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGM traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,333. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

