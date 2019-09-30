Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 50,590 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,590 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 152,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 125,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 248,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NYSE:SC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

