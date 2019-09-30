Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 4,566 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 252,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $315.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.69.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $13,652,948.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,516,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,781 shares of company stock worth $45,867,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.26. The stock had a trading volume of 216,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average of $229.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $158.29 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

